Why DiDi Global Shares Are Rising

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI shares are trading higher after Tencent Holdings Limited raised its stake in DiDi from 6.4% to 7.4%.
Bloomberg cited Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC Thursday morning, who said: “The increased stake indicates Tencent’s confidence in DiDi, while providing another indication that China’s Internet regulatory cycle is likely over".
DiDi Global shares were also trading higher Tuesday following news indicating China's state-backed investment funds may be buying local shares to help stem the recent declines.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Bloomberg reported that Chinese state-backed funds intervened in the stock market during Tuesday trading in China. The intervention, Bloomberg says, helped the Benchmark CSI 300 index stage a strong recovery from its biggest intraday drop since August 2021.
Bloomberg noted that Beijing is no stranger to intervening in markets when needed around significant events or dates. The Monday report cited a similar instance where Chinese funds stepped in to stem a market rout during the National People’s Congress in March 2021.
DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $3.33.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.