10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Baird cut the price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC from $24 to $11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares fell 2% to $10.57 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut Alteryx, Inc. AYX price target from $84 to $65. Alteryx shares fell 3% to $55.38 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX price target from $6 to $1. Sio Gene Therapies shares fell 7.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Wix.com Ltd. WIX price target from $250 to $175. Wix.com shares rose 2% to $133.94 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Workday, Inc. WDAY from $330 to $295. Workday shares rose 0.9% to $255.16 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on KBR, Inc. KBR from $50 to $55. KBR shares rose 0.6% to close at $43.40 on Monday.
- Jefferies lowered The Boeing Company BA price target from $300 to $270. Boeing shares rose 0.3% to $200.93 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut the price target on Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from $83 to $55. Zillow Group shares fell 0.7% to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target for Spire Global, Inc. SPIR from $6.5 to $4.3. Spire Global shares surged 10.8% to $2.76 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Autoliv, Inc. ALV price target from $117 to $123. Autoliv shares rose 1.7% to $100.69 in pre-market trading.
