Drinks Brand Reports Tapping Experienced Management To Aim For Success

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Investors often talk about the importance of having a strong management team in any growing company.

Of course it is essential to have good brands and good employees, but strong management seems to be another constant refrain from anybody seeking to put money into growing organizations.

Florida-based Splash Beverage Company Inc. SBEV hopes that it might be 2-for-2.

While it owns brands that seem to fit growing consumer demand for convenience — its Copa di Vino wine and Pulpoloco sangria are in cans — the company reports that its management experience, and accomplishments scaling well-known brands in the beverage industry, are also notable.

CEO and Chairman Robert Nistico is a 28-year veteran of the drinks industry. Nistico, a former executive at Diageo plc DEO and privately held E & J Gallo Winery, also got in early at Red Bull North America, where as its general manager at the vice president level led it from an unknown brand in the US to the creator of the now massive energy drink category and overall beverage juggernaut it ultimately became.

Nistico is supported by Bill Meissner, a brand builder taking on the role of president and chief marketing officer at Splash. Meissner previously served as President and CEO for Sweet Leaf Tea Co. and Tradewinds Tea (both once owned by Nestle SA NSRGY), CEO of Jones Soda and President of Talking Rain Beverages. Meissner has also worked as chief marketing officer of FUZE and NOS Beverages creating exciting growth and attracting Coca-Cola Co KO to purchase the brand. Meissner was also Brand Director of SoBe Beverages, purchased by PepsiCo Inc. PEP after its rapid growth.

In addition, Aida Aragon is Splash’s senior vice president of national accounts and has experience in the sports supplement and beverage branding industry. Splash includes performance drink TapouT in its portfolio.

Distribution Deal Upping the Ante?

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company reported a significant transaction in November that could propel growth in its customer base in major new markets such as New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

Splash signed a distribution agreement with AB ONE, the wholesale distribution arm owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA BUD, owners of such beer brands as Budweiser and Stella Artois.

The agreement includes the Copa di Vino, Pulpoloco and TapouT brands. Splash also has a tequila brand called SALT that comes in salted chocolate, berry and citrus flavors.

Splash reported $2.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Revenue in the first nine months of 2021 grew to $8.25 million, up from $1.22 million in the same period of 2020.

