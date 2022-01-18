The BlueRush (OTCQB: BTVRF) Solution: How Brands Can Stand Out Amid an Increasingly Competitive Digital Advertising Landscape

Photo by Robin Warral on Unsplash

The rise of social media and digital marketing has allowed companies to connect with consumers in unprecedented ways. Digital advertising is often cost-effective and offers direct access to a company’s target audience and potential leads. Nevertheless, these benefits constitute a double-edged sword.

As companies spend more on digital ads, the online marketing landscape is more competitive than ever before. Consumers today are bombarded by digital ads. Many have grown accustomed to not batting an eye as they scroll down their news feed. In short, it might be becoming harder and harder to stand apart from the competition.

So how can a company cut through the noise?

The answer could lie in personalization. Personalized customer experiences are often significantly more successful in capturing consumer attention and driving conversion. According to a survey by Epsilon, 80% of consumers say they are more likely to do business with a company if it offers personalized experiences. Another 90% said they find personalized advertising appealing.

Personalized digital marketing uses consumer analytics and data to tailor brand messages to individual prospects. It entails creating ads specific to an individual in order to generate interest and drive brand loyalty.

In today’s hyper-competitive digital landscape, personalization is one of the strongest strategies for a successful marketing campaign. So how can a company provide personalized experiences?

It might help to turn to software companies that offer personalized marketing solutions. Idomoo Ltd. IDMO, The Trade Desk Inc. TTD, Magnite Inc. MGNI, and BlueRush Inc. BTVRF are just some of the leaders in this space.

BlueRush is a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides award-winning, personalized video content to help brands develop emotional connections with their audiences. BlueRush allows for hyper-personalized videos to be generated and sent effortlessly. In just a couple of clicks, you can radically transform content to different customer needs. The system works quickly, seamlessly, and, most importantly, is secure and entirely scalable.

BlueRush helps create customizable content for all stages of the customer lifecycle. It is meant to be a one-stop shop for campaign management, handling planning, video template production, data integration, post go-live reporting, and more.

Users can also deploy content through numerous channels, including email, print, landing pages, and banner ads. Plus, BlueRush allows companies to track viewer engagement, conversion, and return on investment — all in real-time.

BlueRush states that its personalization solutions help strengthen client relationships, improve customer retention and enhance customer experiences. The platform has already gained significant popularity among banking, mortgage, investment, retirement, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications firms.

Some of BlueRush’s most well-known clients include Allstate Corp. ALL, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM, and Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW subsidiary TD Ameritrade.

Aside from its list of impressive clientele, BlueRush has also managed to attract the attention of investors because of its strong financials. The company has experienced 44% year-over-year growth in revenue during the 3rd quarter.

It also achieved year-to-date (YTD) revenue of $1,487,018, up by 63% or $576,109 compared to YTD 2020 at $910,909.

BlueRush says it is also strengthening its balance sheet and cash position. The company’s profit margins are also growing. Most importantly, its contract renewal rate remains high — above 95%.

To learn more about BlueRush and the platform’s customizable content engagement solutions, visit the company’s website.

