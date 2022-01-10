This AI-Powered Health App Reports Helping 200,000+ Users Manage Diabetes, Hypertension, and Other Chronic Health Conditions

Image provided by Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

As healthcare undergoes a tech-driven boost to transformation spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the globe are developing digital health products in a bid to claim their share of a market that’s expected to reach $475 billion in the next 5 years.

With these new digital health products, the market may be seeing a demand for more personalized and patient-centric options. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious in general and more interested in taking an active, engaged role in their healthcare.

Many companies are developing healthcare provider-focused tools like Amwell’s AMWL patient portal or single-problem platforms that focus solely on one condition like Talkspace Inc.’s TALK therapy platform. DarioHealth Corp. DRIO, on the other hand, states that it is seeking to lead the market with an integrated multi-condition platform that combines health management tools and healthcare services to deliver personalized, patient-centric care that today’s consumers expect.

Does Consumer Demand for Personalization and Consumer-Centric Products Transform Healthcare?

Personalization and increased consumer agency might be considered two of the defining trends across many industries in the past few years. Most consumers — 63%— expect personalization in their services, and the growing ecosystem of health information and health tools available is empowering them to participate more actively in healthcare decision-making.

Tools to measure and track health are used by 42% of U.S. consumers. Among those who use these tools, those with chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension are significantly more likely to share that data with their doctor.

It’s not just about meeting consumer demand either. When patients are empowered to participate more actively in their health, they tend to enjoy improved outcomes. One study found that patients who use an online portal to access healthcare services are more likely to receive colorectal cancer screenings, HbA1c testing — the primary blood test used to diagnose diabetes — mammograms, which help detect breast cancer early, and other important preventative care.

How Dario Plans to Answer Consumer Demands

Dario reports that it is helping drive this trend toward patient empowerment and personalization by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology to deliver the only consumer-centric, integrated, multi-condition platform that covers diabetes, cardiovascular health, behavioral health, musculoskeletal health, and weight management.

Approximately 147 million people in the United States live with at least 1 chronic condition, and about 25% of them have 2 or more, which makes the single-focus solutions that currently dominate this space limited in helpfulness. Dario aims to simplify health management for those millions of people by building a tool that covers a broad range of conditions so that they can track and manage their health all in one platform.

With Dario reporting more than 200,000 users to date and an 80% retention rate, the platform seems to deliver on its promise. Diabetic patients using Dario have seen a 60% reduction in hyperglycemic events and a 1.4% reduction in A1C, a hemoglobin used to measure blood sugar levels. Likewise, 70% of users with hypertension saw an average 8.4 mmHg (millimeters of mercury, used to measure blood pressure) reduction in systolic blood pressure.

Additionally, Dario states that users with mental health conditions have also reported a 59% decrease in depression symptoms and a 48% decrease in anxiety symptoms. Meanwhile, users with chronic pain have enjoyed a 54% reduction in severe pain.

Empowered patients are arguably healthier patients, and an app that integrates multiple tools for managing multiple conditions while also coordinating with healthcare providers might be a valuable product for a newer patient-centric healthcare market.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.