Former Inuvo COO Joins Mobiquity Technologies as Chief Operations and Strategy Officer to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ announced that it has appointed Don Walker “Trey” Barrett, III to the role of Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, effective January 4, 2022.

"Mobiquity’s strategy has never been more compelling, and our team will be highly focused on winning customers and growing the business," said Barrett, "I am incredibly excited to join the Mobiquity team and energized to help lead the Company in its next phase of innovation, growth and operational excellence."

Mr. Barrett most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for NYSE-listed Inuvo Corporation INUV. As COO of Inuvo, Mr. Barrett was responsible for the global operations of IT, Sales, Product, Engineering, Marketing and Accounts Services. During Mr. Barrett’s tenure at Inuvo, he managed the company’s operations during significant revenue growth ($20 million a year to over $61 million) and personnel development and led several M&A integrations.

Mr. Barrett has over 35 years of data-driven direct marketing and company leadership experience that has been focused on developing, marketing, and delivering technology-driven business services and solutions, providing outstanding client service, driving profitable revenue growth and creating a world-class work environment for associates.

"The new role of Chief Operations and Strategy Officer reflects our commitment to significant growth and continuous improvement for our businesses. Trey is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Mobiquity, with a laser-focus on operational excellence," said. Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies.

