Range
0.13 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/52K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.96
Mkt Cap
4.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
7.35
EPS
0.01
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Mastermind Inc is a marketing service agency that designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns for large corporate clients. It specializes in getting consumers and customers to take an action that leads to brand awareness, trial, loyalty, and advocacy.

Analyst Ratings

Mastermind Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mastermind (MMND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mastermind (OTCQB: MMND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mastermind's (MMND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mastermind.

Q

What is the target price for Mastermind (MMND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mastermind

Q

Current Stock Price for Mastermind (MMND)?

A

The stock price for Mastermind (OTCQB: MMND) is $0.13505 last updated Today at 4:05:54 PM.

Q

Does Mastermind (MMND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mastermind.

Q

When is Mastermind (OTCQB:MMND) reporting earnings?

A

Mastermind does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mastermind (MMND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mastermind.

Q

What sector and industry does Mastermind (MMND) operate in?

A

Mastermind is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.