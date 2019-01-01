QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.46
EPS
0
Shares
438.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
CMG Holdings Group Inc is a full-service marketing and communications holding company. The company offers solutions in the areas of alternative advertising, social media marketing services, event management, and commercial rights. It operates in two segments: XA and CMG Holding group.

CMG Holdings Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMG Holdings Group (OTCPK: CMGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMG Holdings Group's (CMGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMG Holdings Group.

Q

What is the target price for CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMG Holdings Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)?

A

The stock price for CMG Holdings Group (OTCPK: CMGO) is $0.0078 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:22:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMG Holdings Group.

Q

When is CMG Holdings Group (OTCPK:CMGO) reporting earnings?

A

CMG Holdings Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMG Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) operate in?

A

CMG Holdings Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.