QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sponsored
Oliveda International Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cosmetic and holistic products built around the pure essence of the olive tree and oil. Its product lines include facial washes, serums, eye care products, and facial oils. The body line of products includes washes, body oils, hand, and foot care products along with other bathing products. The holistic products include products based upon the wholesome essence of extra virgin olive oil, with mouth drawing oils, Orac and Camu Camu concentrate, Hydroxytyrosol Molecule, Tea Olive Matcha, and other products that have been shown to help the body perform more efficiently. The hair products include both shampoo and conditioners that are foremost in the industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oliveda Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oliveda Intl (OLVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oliveda Intl (OTCPK: OLVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oliveda Intl's (OLVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oliveda Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Oliveda Intl (OLVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oliveda Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Oliveda Intl (OLVI)?

A

The stock price for Oliveda Intl (OTCPK: OLVI) is $0.045 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:01:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oliveda Intl (OLVI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oliveda Intl.

Q

When is Oliveda Intl (OTCPK:OLVI) reporting earnings?

A

Oliveda Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oliveda Intl (OLVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oliveda Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Oliveda Intl (OLVI) operate in?

A

Oliveda Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.