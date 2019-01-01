Oliveda International Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cosmetic and holistic products built around the pure essence of the olive tree and oil. Its product lines include facial washes, serums, eye care products, and facial oils. The body line of products includes washes, body oils, hand, and foot care products along with other bathing products. The holistic products include products based upon the wholesome essence of extra virgin olive oil, with mouth drawing oils, Orac and Camu Camu concentrate, Hydroxytyrosol Molecule, Tea Olive Matcha, and other products that have been shown to help the body perform more efficiently. The hair products include both shampoo and conditioners that are foremost in the industry.