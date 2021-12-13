Why NiSun International Shares Are Falling

NiSun International Entpre Dev Grp Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) shares are trading lower by 61% at $4.26 after the company priced an offering of 19.25 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $4 per share.

NiSun International intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. NiSun International says the closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

NiSun International is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. NiSun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

NiSun International has a 52-week high of $24.94 and a 52-week low of $4.30.