Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher Monday after UBS upgraded the stock and raised its price target.

UBS analyst Colin Bristow upgraded Pfizer from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52 to $60.

Bristow expects Pfizer's oral antiviral for COVID-19, Paxlovid, will generate at least $14 billion in sales next year, which would be about 40% above consensus estimates.

Pfizer also announced it will acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) for $100 per share.

The all-cash transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

"The proposed acquisition of Arena complements our capabilities and expertise in Inflammation and Immunology, a Pfizer innovation engine developing potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases with a need for more effective treatment options," said Mike Gladstone, global president and general manager of Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology.

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting G-protein-coupled receptors by developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Related Link: Why Arena Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales).

PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $55.70 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.72% at $55.27 at time of publication.

Photo: x3 from Pixabay.