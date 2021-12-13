Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher Monday after UBS upgraded the stock and raised its price target.
UBS analyst Colin Bristow upgraded Pfizer from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52 to $60.
Bristow expects Pfizer's oral antiviral for COVID-19, Paxlovid, will generate at least $14 billion in sales next year, which would be about 40% above consensus estimates.
Pfizer also announced it will acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) for $100 per share.
The all-cash transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
"The proposed acquisition of Arena complements our capabilities and expertise in Inflammation and Immunology, a Pfizer innovation engine developing potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases with a need for more effective treatment options," said Mike Gladstone, global president and general manager of Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology.
Arena Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting G-protein-coupled receptors by developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales).
PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $55.70 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 4.72% at $55.27 at time of publication.
Photo: x3 from Pixabay.
