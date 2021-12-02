10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo boosted Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $235 to $240. Five Below shares rose 10.5% to $209.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) price target from $360 to $393. Snowflake shares rose 13% to $351.50 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut the price target on Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $120 to $88. Hibbett shares fell 1.1% to $76.49 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $360 to $370. Synopsys shares fell 0.4% to $333.45 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $185 to $200. Apple shares fell 3% to $159.79 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $70 to $54. Twitter shares rose 0.6% to $43.06 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $203 to $181. Splunk shares rose 1.9% to $113.81 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) price target from $38 to $5. BeyondSpring shares fell 9.1% to $4.48 pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $350 to $375. Public Storage shares fell 0.5% to close at $325.63 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from $296 to $282. Veeva Systems shares fell 6.5% to $254.44 in pre-market trading.
