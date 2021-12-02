 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:30am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo boosted Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $235 to $240. Five Below shares rose 10.5% to $209.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) price target from $360 to $393. Snowflake shares rose 13% to $351.50 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $120 to $88. Hibbett shares fell 1.1% to $76.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $360 to $370. Synopsys shares fell 0.4% to $333.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush lifted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $185 to $200. Apple shares fell 3% to $159.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $70 to $54. Twitter shares rose 0.6% to $43.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $203 to $181. Splunk shares rose 1.9% to $113.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) price target from $38 to $5. BeyondSpring shares fell 9.1% to $4.48 pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $350 to $375. Public Storage shares fell 0.5% to close at $325.63 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from $296 to $282. Veeva Systems shares fell 6.5% to $254.44 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

