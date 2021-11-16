 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 7:14am   Comments
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) from $32 to $11. Oatly Group shares fell 0.6% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) from $42 to $22. Poshmark shares fell 1.9% to $20.38 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) price target from $288 to $365. Old Dominion Freight Line shares fell 0.8% to $356.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) price target from $245 to $250. Allegiant Travel shares rose 2.5% to $193.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut the price target on Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) from $10 to $3. Talkspace shares fell 28.3% to $2.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities lowered Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) price target from $65 to $35. Robinhood shares fell 1.6% to $34.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) price target from $125 to $217. Avis Budget shares fell 3.3% to $265.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) price target from $76 to $70. Spire shares fell 0.5% to $63.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on AECOM (NYSE: ACM) from $78 to $84. AECOM shares rose 0.5% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) from $35 to $5. Spruce Biosciences shares fell 3.1% to $4.25 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

