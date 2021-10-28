AgriFORCE and Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and CEA Consulting Firm Team Up to Try to Create an AgTech Force

Photo by Đỗ Xuân Hạnh on Pexels

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), an agtech company dedicated to pioneering agriculture intellectual property (IP) that advances sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, has entered into a binding contract to acquire an international agricultural consultancy.

With this acquisition, AgriFORCE states that it is continuing its business strategy of developing and acquiring innovative IP. AgriFORCE hopes that this will support the company’s commitment to creating an integrated approach to sustainable agriculture — and to address some of the biggest challenges and legacy issues in this key critical sector.

AgriFORCE expects the acquisition to provide the following strategic benefits:

Continued strategic integration approach to crops, operations, facilities, systems and environment in the development of IP that improves controlled-environment agriculture (CEA)

Strong financial performance and growth by opening substantial market opportunities with planned expansion and a research and development (R&D) center in North America for the partner company as well as providing the ability for AgriFORCE to expand in Europe and around the world

IP development and research augmented with increased revenue from technical solutions in the key CEA verticals; participation in the company’s Improvement Centre, a world-leading center of excellence R&D facility; and relationships with government and universities

Addition of world-class talent in agtech and a market-leading consulting brand to the AgriFORCE group of companies

“The company is a leader in agriculture and horticulture knowledge development, implementation and training,”AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller said. “This acquisition is an alliance of our complementary expertise and shared values. Both companies' teams are dedicated to making positive change in the lives of farmers and consumers. With this merger, we are creating an opportunity for exceptional innovation and expanded growth in both North America and Europe.

“The synergies between our companies are strong, and we are looking forward to exceptional collaboration around IP development and implementation that will support farmers all around the world in improving all aspects of agriculture — from seed to table.”

AgriFORCE develops and acquires intellectual property and businesses with the clear objective of improving plant cultivation and processing in order to meet growing consumer demand and global need. Just as with its competitors in The Mosaic Co. (NASDAQ: MOS) and Bunge Ltd (NASDAQ: BG), they have a defined corporate commitment, but the company believes it has a responsibility to grow, produce and process all products in more environmentally respectful and sustainable ways.

