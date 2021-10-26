How This Communications Company Says it is Tapping Potential in the Small and Midsize Business Market

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The coronavirus pandemic flipped how businesses are run. Companies of all sizes that stayed afloat during the COVID-19 wave are those that adopted cloud-IT solutions as part of their daily workflow — digital migration as it is called. Despite the pandemic calming down in most parts of the world, companies are still flocking to cloud solutions, having seen its massive benefits.

However, while the economy still recovers, not many companies can afford services offered by big telecommunications companies like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) and Vonage Hldgs. (NASDAQ: VG). Alternatively, businesses are looking for affordable, scalable cloud solutions that can meet their budget. One of the companies that is offering these solutions to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) is Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI).

A Look at Some of the Businesses Digerati Has Served

T3 Communications Inc., a subsidiary of Digerati, has been a solution provider for United Way's 211 social services referral line in 4 counties in southwest Florida for many years. United Way is a network of over 1,000 non-profit fundraising organizations. When United Way wanted to revamp its entire telephony system to better serve the community and increase accountability, it looked no further than to T3 Communications for the solution. Digerati, through T3, provides “telephony” systems — a technology that allows people to interact and communicate across long distances through the electronic transmission of voice, fax or other information.

United Way was compelled to invest in its IT infrastructure after experiencing a significant increase in 211 call center traffic. The team at T3 installed a full-featured cloud-based ACD solution for the call center as well as an Internet telephony system (hosted phone solution) for all its employees. The teams also installed a fiber optic network to help handle the Internet traffic and to support the phone system at the main station.

With the system T3 installed, United Way is now able to continue working in times of emergency. During a hurricane when the local county emergency operations centers activate, the local United Way is included as the first respondent. The non-profit organization now has a fast, reliable and affordable communication network that supports people in times of need.

Digerati, through its other operating subsidiary, Nexogy, Inc., helped Sunshine Restaurant Partners, LLC when it needed a solution to manage the increased volume of takeout orders. Sunshine Restaurant Partners is a franchise operator for IHOP, owned by Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), and serves more than 14 restaurants in the state of Florida alone.

The Nexogy team deployed a call center environment for each of the restaurants in order to improve user experience, avoid busy signals to callers, and ultimately increase to-go orders sales.

The simplicity of Nexogy’s system allows the owners of Sunshine Restaurant Partners to add new restaurants to the same account, under one provider and bill, with valuable real-time reports. This translated into easier management and monitoring of all calls within the organization and plenty of savings on IT management resources.

About Digerati

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a provider of cloud communication and network solutions specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications Inc. and Nexogy, the Company is helping businesses, especially SMBs, seeking simple, flexible and cost-effective communication and network solutions.

While national telecommunications providers have shifted their focus to large multinational companies, Digerati seeks to tap the “neglected” SMB market by providing high-quality solutions to the market.

