10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 7:35am   Comments
  • Mizuho cut QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $180 to $165. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.3% to $132.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $175 to $188. Celanese shares rose 0.4% to close at $164.61 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) price target from $61 to $16. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.9% to $13.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) from $84 to $79. Sage Therapeutics shares fell 8.6% to close at $40.29 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) price target from $125 to $134. Chevron shares fell 0.1% to $111.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $90 to $75. Micron shares fell 1.1% to $66.80 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target on Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) from $32 to $50. Clearwater Paper shares fell 1% to close at $36.27 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho cut Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $92 to $62. Western Digital shares fell 1.3% to $54.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from $500 to $520. Generac Holdings shares fell 1.5% to close at $462.84 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lifted W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) price target from $5.1 to $6.9. W&T Offshore shares rose 1.5% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

