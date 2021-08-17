Cramer Weighs In On RealReal, Affirm Holdings And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said no to RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL). He is not a buyer because there are too many of these guys.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) is a great spec, said Cramer.

He likes Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) and he is a buyer.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) now has competitors and they've got a better way to do loans so Cramer thinks that's a problem. He is not a buyer.

Cramer would hold Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) for the long term. He likes the CEO.

He would wait for people to stop selling Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY).

Cramer doesn't see a single reason to own DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) other than the fact that Charlie Ergen runs it. He doesn't want to bet against him.