7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2021 6:15pm   Comments
Gainers

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 net sales guidance above estimates.

FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results, total paid subscribers up 138% year over year and advertising revenue up 281% year over year. The company also raised FY21 subscribers guidance.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

Thread Up (NASDAQ: TDUP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

WW International (NASDAQ: WW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance approaching $1.3 billion, versus the $1.38 billion estimate.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. 

