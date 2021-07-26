Thinking About Buying Stock In New Oriental Education, TAL Education Group, Krispy Kreme Or Carvana?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14.20 to $3.60.

New Oriental Education shares are trading lower by 25% at $2.20.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $53 to $5.60.

TAL Education shares are trading lower by 22% at $4.70.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $17.

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19. CL King analyst Todd Brooks initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme with a Buy rating.

Krispy Kreme shares are trading lower by 0.7% at $16.59.

Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $360.

Carvana shares are trading lower by 1% at $335.50.