 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In New Oriental Education, TAL Education Group, Krispy Kreme Or Carvana?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14.20 to $3.60.

New Oriental Education shares are trading lower by 25% at $2.20.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $53 to $5.60.

TAL Education shares are trading lower by 22% at $4.70.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $17.

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $19. CL King analyst Todd Brooks initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme with a Buy rating.

Krispy Kreme shares are trading lower by 0.7% at $16.59.

Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $360.

Carvana shares are trading lower by 1% at $335.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVNA + DNUT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally
Understanding Carvana's Unusual Options Activity
Last IPO Week Was The Busiest In Over A Decade
A Shortened IPO Holiday Week
Is Now The Time To Buy Into Virgin Galactic, Meta Materials, Or Krispy Kreme Stock?
Virgin Galactic Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week; Krispy Kreme, AMC Other Top Interests
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Trading Ideas