10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) price target from $34 to $44. Patterson Companies shares rose 4% to $36.82 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities raised Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) price target from $750 to $800. Charter Communications shares rose 0.1% to $682.23 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) price target from $87 to $93. Centene shares fell 0.2% to $72.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) from $158 to $163. Eaton shares fell 1% to close at $146.37 on Wednesday.
- CICC boosted Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) price target from $53.5 to $57.8. Noah Holdings shares fell 1% to close at $44.06 on Wednesday.
- Keybanc lifted the price target on ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) from $22 to $32. ThredUp shares fell 7.4% to settle at $26.65 on Wednesday.
- Scotiabank raised the price target on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from $28 to $31. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $29.09 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) price target from $2.5 to $4. Ambev shares rose 0.3% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) from $58 to $70. Revolve Group shares rose 3.7% to close at $56.99 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from $80 to $83. Dow shares fell 0.1% to $65.58 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings