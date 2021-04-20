Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session
Here are the insurance stocks that are moving in Tuesday’s premarket session on the stock market.
Gainers
- Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) stock fell by 0.35% to $64.78 during Monday's trading session. Lincoln National Corps stock is trading at a volume of 180,458 shares. They closed $2.59 short of their 52-week high of ($67.37).
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) fell by 0.31% to $47.09 during Monday's regular session. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 103.6K shares. Their revenue is up 3.55% and the stock closed only $1.10 short of their 52-week high.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) stock increased by 0.03% to $63.10 during Monday trading session. Metlife Inc is trading at a current volume of 629.7K shares. MetLife Inc. closed $0.26 short of its 52-week high of $63.36.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) shares rose 0.07% to $29.12. Unum Group is trading at a current volume of 417,769 shares.Unum Group closed $1.22 short of its 52-week high of $30.34.
- Primerica Inc (NYSE: PRI) shares decreased by 0.25% to $160.80 during Monday's trading session. Primerica Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 20,314. This stock hit a new 52-week high of 161,674 shares exchanged on Monday
- Independence Holding Co (NASDAQ: IHC) shares increased by 0.24% to $43.25 during Monday's regular session. Independence Holding is trading at a volume of 1,058 shares.
- Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock moved upwards by 0.02% to $21.59. Manu Financial is trading at a current volume of 494,591 shares. Throughout the quarter this stock has a ROE of 11.14% with a net margin of 7.44%
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NASDAQ: AEL) shares increased by 0.10% to $32.03. American equity is trading at a current volume of 64,572 shares. This stock closed $2.03 short of its 52 week high.
Losers
- eHealth Inc (NYSE: EHTH) stock dropped by 1.87% during Monday's trading session. eHealth Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 89,961 shares. Shares traded between $70.32 and $67.79 and a total of 221,233 shares were exchanged.
- GWC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GWGH) stock rose by 0.015% to $70.15 during Monday's regular session. GWC Holdings stock is trading at a volume of 716 shares. This stock's EPS are at 0.79 with a PE Ratio of 8.53.
- Genworth Financial Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE: GNW) stock decreased by 0.04% to $3.58. Genworth Financial Inc is trading at a current volume of 1,944,025 shares. This stock has an average daily trading volume of 7,380,000 shares and a PE Ratio of 2.57.
- China Life Insurance Co - ADR (NYSE: LFC) shares dropped by 0.13% to $10.11. China Life Insurance Co - ADR is trading at a current volume of 260,514 shares.This stock traded between 3,414.36 and 3,479.01 throughout the day.
- Citizens, Inc. - Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE: CIA) shares decreased by 0.19% to $5.70. Citizens Inc’s stock is trading at a volume of 17,082. This stock closed $2.95 below its 52-week high of $47.56.
- Vericity Inc(NASDAQ: VERY) shares increased by 0.20% to $10.97. Vericity Inc’s stock traded at a volume of 145 shares. This stock closed $4.06 above its 56 week low of $6.91.
- Amerisafe Inc(NASDAQ: AMSF) shares increased by 0.38% to $64.88. Americasafe Inc’s stock traded at a volume of 83,152 shares. This stock has a PE Ratio of 14.50 with and their earnings last quarter fell.
