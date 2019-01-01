QQQ
Range
0.62 - 0.62
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 2.1
Mkt Cap
99.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.62
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
-
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 11:36AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
First National Energy Corp is engaged in the provision of wind-driven solutions for the solar and hybrid power generation market. Its projects include Self Powered Autonomous Communication Towers, Arctic Power, Self Powered Autonomous Vehicle Charging Stations, Urban and Remote Autonomous Outdoor Billboards, and Autonomous Micro Grid. All assets of the business are located in the United States of America.

First National Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National Energy (FNEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National Energy (OTCPK: FNEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First National Energy's (FNEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First National Energy.

Q

What is the target price for First National Energy (FNEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First National Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for First National Energy (FNEC)?

A

The stock price for First National Energy (OTCPK: FNEC) is $0.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:11:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First National Energy (FNEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First National Energy.

Q

When is First National Energy (OTCPK:FNEC) reporting earnings?

A

First National Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First National Energy (FNEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does First National Energy (FNEC) operate in?

A

First National Energy is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.