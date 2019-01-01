|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB: KNRLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kontrol Technologies.
There is no analysis for Kontrol Technologies
The stock price for Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB: KNRLF) is $1.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kontrol Technologies.
Kontrol Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kontrol Technologies.
Kontrol Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.