Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 3.08
Mkt Cap
61.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
163.43
EPS
0.04
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
Kontrol Technologies Corp is a green technology company. It makes buildings Smarter through the Internet of Things, Cloud, and SaaS technology. It provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality, and continuous emission monitoring. It generates the majority of its revenue from Project services. The company's geographical segments are the United States and Canada.

Kontrol Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB: KNRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kontrol Technologies's (KNRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kontrol Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kontrol Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)?

A

The stock price for Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB: KNRLF) is $1.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kontrol Technologies.

Q

When is Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Kontrol Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kontrol Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF) operate in?

A

Kontrol Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.