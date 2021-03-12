10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Needham boosted the price target on Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) from $85 to $91. Domo shares rose 8.2% to close at $67.36 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) from $58 to $121. Fate Therapeutics shares rose 8.7% to close at $97.66 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson boosted Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) price target from $7 to $17. Funko shares rose 8.2% to $16.58 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) price target from $14 to $40. MacroGenics shares rose 1.4% to $28.71 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) price target from $47 to $57. Colfax shares rose 0.6% to close at $48.38 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) from $3.5 to $6. Quest Resource shares rose 11.8% to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) from $19 to $24. Denny's shares rose 1.7% to $18.82 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson lifted the price target for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) from $26.5 to $67. eXp World shares fell 2% to $49.46 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) price target from $7 to $5. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares fell 3.5% to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: VIR) from $255 to $290. Signature Bank shares rose 0.4% to $237.90 in pre-market trading.
