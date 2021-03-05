10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- SVB Leerink raised Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) price target from $252 to $260. Amgen shares fell 0.9% to close at $221.91 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) from $33 to $30. Nikola shares fell 0.4% to $15.96 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO from $470 to $540. Broadcom shares fell 1% to $439.04 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) price target from $265 to $320. argenx shares rose 0.4% to $292.35 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) from $23 to $26.. Provident Financial shares rose 0.6% to close at $20.78 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink raised Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) price target from $1 to $3. Senseonics shares fell 5.2% to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) price target from $425 to $429. Cooper Companies shares fell 2.5% to close at $371.56 on Thursday.
- Stephens & Co. lifted the price target for Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) from $32 to $44. Chuy's shares fell 4.9% to close at $39.82 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) from $36 to $32. Purple Innovation shares rose 2.5% to $24.99 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $30 to $61. ViacomCBS shares fell 0.5% to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
