10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Needham raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $190 to $255. Roku shares rose 3% to $219.02 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $215 to $230. Paypal shares rose 1% to $196.50 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) from $6 to $3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.8% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from $62 to $70. Green Dot shares rose 1.3% to close at $61.50 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) price target from $72 to $80. First Solar shares rose 1.6% to $79.95 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $140 to $190. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 5% to close at $180.17 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $62 to $65. Ambarella shares rose 0.8% to close at $53.72 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target on Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from $64 to $73. Nextera Energy Partners shares fell 0.1% to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark raised Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) price target from $4 to $5. Ramaco Resources shares fell 1.9% to close at $3.68 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) from $27 to $43. Kura Oncology shares rose 7.8% to close at $33.56 on Wednesday.
