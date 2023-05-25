Cadence Design Sys Unusual Options Activity For May 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cadence Design Sys.

Looking at options history for Cadence Design Sys CDNS we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $287,611 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $904,996.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $250.0 for Cadence Design Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cadence Design Sys options trades today is 373.1 with a total volume of 3,178.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cadence Design Sys's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Cadence Design Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CDNS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $137.7K 167 218 CDNS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $112.5K 1.1K 315 CDNS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $220.00 $88.3K 131 64 CDNS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $210.00 $84.0K 374 282 CDNS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $220.00 $81.2K 1.1K 784

Where Is Cadence Design Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 835,252, the price of CDNS is up 6.8% at $217.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Cadence Design Sys:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cadence Design Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cadence Design Sys, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.