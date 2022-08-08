Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 15 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Tyson Foods TSN was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- ContraFect CFRX was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- REX American Resources REX was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 65.66% to reach its new 52-week low.
- ContraFect CFRX shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.03%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
On Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Markel MKL shares set a new yearly low of $1,162.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $22.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.14%.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
- Yiren Digital YRD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday. The stock was down 11.98% for the day.
- Gaia GAIA shares set a new yearly low of $3.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock drifted down 6.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.18.
- Nuzee NUZE stock hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was down 24.45% for the day.
- ContraFect CFRX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.03%.
