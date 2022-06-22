ñol

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 12:38 PM | 1 min read
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday: Ford, Tesla, Amazon And More

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

  • Ford Motor Co F
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN
  • Tesla Inc TSLA
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD
  • Uniti Group Inc UNIT
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
F 11.33 Call 12.00 38 0.51 0.54 83,321
F 11.13 Put 12.00 38 1.10 1.14 83,026
AMZN 107.78 Call 110.00 3 1.40 1.44 57,521
TSLA 708.31 Call 750.00 3 7.60 7.80 55,673
AMD 83.92 Call 90.00 3 0.21 0.23 52,318
AAPL 134.18 Call 140.00 3 0.41 0.43 52,086
AAPL 134.18 Put 135.00 3 1.56 1.60 47,497
TSLA 708.31 Call 800.00 3 1.34 1.35 46,618
TSLA 708.31 Put 700.00 3 16.90 17.25 43,135
UNIT 10.15 Call 16.00 150 0.10 0.20 41,045

Photo courtesy of Ford.

