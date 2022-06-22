10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday: Ford, Tesla, Amazon And More

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Ford Motor Co F

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN

Tesla Inc TSLA

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD

Uniti Group Inc UNIT

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume F 11.33 Call 12.00 38 0.51 0.54 83,321 F 11.13 Put 12.00 38 1.10 1.14 83,026 AMZN 107.78 Call 110.00 3 1.40 1.44 57,521 TSLA 708.31 Call 750.00 3 7.60 7.80 55,673 AMD 83.92 Call 90.00 3 0.21 0.23 52,318 AAPL 134.18 Call 140.00 3 0.41 0.43 52,086 AAPL 134.18 Put 135.00 3 1.56 1.60 47,497 TSLA 708.31 Call 800.00 3 1.34 1.35 46,618 TSLA 708.31 Put 700.00 3 16.90 17.25 43,135 UNIT 10.15 Call 16.00 150 0.10 0.20 41,045

Photo courtesy of Ford.