10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Thursday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Nikola Corp NKLA

Apple Inc AAPL

Tesla Inc TSLA

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Ticker Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume AMD 99.45 Call 100.00 1 1.28 1.30 69,094 NKLA 6.84 Call 6.50 8 0.65 0.68 64,158 NKLA 6.84 Call 8.00 50 0.77 0.79 60,500 AAPL 143.79 Put 140.00 1 0.27 0.28 58,982 AAPL 143.79 Call 145.00 1 0.84 0.85 58,938 NKLA 6.84 Call 7.00 22 0.70 0.74 58,084 TSLA 710.99 Call 700.00 1 19.85 20.25 53,111 NKLA 6.84 Call 8.00 22 0.37 0.43 52,913 AMC 12.06 Call 13.00 1 0.24 0.25 52,375 NVDA 179.63 Call 180.00 1 2.47 2.54 39,050

Photo: Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock