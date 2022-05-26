ñol

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 26, 2022 4:07 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, contracts attracting large volumes during Thursday’s trading session were identified.
  • THe 10 companies include tech, entertainmen and EV companies.
Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Thursday’s trading session.

The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
Nikola Corp NKLA 
Apple Inc AAPL 
Tesla Inc TSLA 
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC 
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA 

Ticker Price Type Strike DTE Bid Ask Volume
AMD 99.45 Call 100.00 1 1.28 1.30 69,094
NKLA 6.84 Call 6.50 8 0.65 0.68 64,158
NKLA 6.84 Call 8.00 50 0.77 0.79 60,500
AAPL 143.79 Put 140.00 1 0.27 0.28 58,982
AAPL 143.79 Call 145.00 1 0.84 0.85 58,938
NKLA 6.84 Call 7.00 22 0.70 0.74 58,084
TSLA 710.99 Call 700.00 1 19.85 20.25 53,111
NKLA 6.84 Call 8.00 22 0.37 0.43 52,913
AMC 12.06 Call 13.00 1 0.24 0.25 52,375
NVDA 179.63 Call 180.00 1 2.47 2.54 39,050

Photo: Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

