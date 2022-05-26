10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.
Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Thursday’s trading session.
The highest volume option alerts of the day come from the following companies:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
Nikola Corp NKLA
Apple Inc AAPL
Tesla Inc TSLA
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
|Ticker
|Price
|Type
|Strike
|DTE
|Bid
|Ask
|Volume
|AMD
|99.45
|Call
|100.00
|1
|1.28
|1.30
|69,094
|NKLA
|6.84
|Call
|6.50
|8
|0.65
|0.68
|64,158
|NKLA
|6.84
|Call
|8.00
|50
|0.77
|0.79
|60,500
|AAPL
|143.79
|Put
|140.00
|1
|0.27
|0.28
|58,982
|AAPL
|143.79
|Call
|145.00
|1
|0.84
|0.85
|58,938
|NKLA
|6.84
|Call
|7.00
|22
|0.70
|0.74
|58,084
|TSLA
|710.99
|Call
|700.00
|1
|19.85
|20.25
|53,111
|NKLA
|6.84
|Call
|8.00
|22
|0.37
|0.43
|52,913
|AMC
|12.06
|Call
|13.00
|1
|0.24
|0.25
|52,375
|NVDA
|179.63
|Call
|180.00
|1
|2.47
|2.54
|39,050
Photo: Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock
