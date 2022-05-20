9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $84.0K 9.8K 16.0K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $83.7K 14.7K 10.1K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $37.00 $33.3K 14.0K 6.5K AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $27.0K 888 557 RDBX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $41.5K 114 540 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $2100.00 $32.8K 1.4K 530 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $290.00 $57.5K 233 376 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $32.4K 10.5K 123 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2700.00 $55.6K 297 31

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 9859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1074 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 14783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1002 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 14093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDBX RDBX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 392 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $11500.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 245 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 10545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 609 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $18550.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

