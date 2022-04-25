What Are Whales Doing With Twitter

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $825,762 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $561,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $62.5 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 10616.55 with a total volume of 143,930.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $47.00 $427.1K 134 18.4K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $47.00 $233.6K 134 20.7K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $53.00 $163.6K 8.2K 8.7K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $145.0K 19.2K 5.7K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $50.00 $85.9K 2.0K 20.2K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,915,279, the price of TWTR is up 4.08% at $50.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

