10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $210.00 $150.0K 2.3K 9.5K NCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $344.0K 2.5K 3.5K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $152.0K 7.6K 2.3K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $39.1K 622 1.4K HEAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $26.2K 2.0K 1.2K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $28.1K 5.6K 1.2K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $61.00 $34.2K 33 1.0K COUP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $90.00 $211.5K 517 530 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $109.00 $136.3K 108 499 KLIC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $153.9K 861 385

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 551 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 2302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR NCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 273 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.0K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 2518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.0K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 7646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HEAR HEAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 273 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $9381.0 per contract. There were 5680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUP COUP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.3K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KLIC KLIC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.9K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

