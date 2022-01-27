10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $162.50 $29.7K 12.1K 24.2K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $220.00 $36.2K 4.7K 12.6K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $100.00 $36.6K 706 11.2K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $295.00 $26.8K 7.2K 7.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $38.0K 18.3K 5.4K XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $180.00 $27.7K 4.4K 797 MTTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $10.00 $82.1K 1.1K 716 MGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $8.00 $48.0K 0 300 PSTG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $36.5K 8.3K 266 TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $42.0K 248 264

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 12101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $453.0 per contract. There were 4744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 7251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 18330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XLNX XLNX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 4457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR MTTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGI MGI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG PSTG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 358 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 8308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TER TER, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.