10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $51.0K 4.7K 3.8K ZNGA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $8.00 $264.0K 17.8K 3.4K TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $34.00 $467.5K 543 2.5K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $29.00 $27.3K 4.7K 1.9K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $31.2K 12.1K 871 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2600.00 $48.2K 565 761 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $41.5K 680 677 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $223.2K 2.9K 345 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $2650.00 $653.7K 4 206 LSXMA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $42.3K 4 110

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 4794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 17863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $467.5K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 4742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 12182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $2600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $12060.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 360 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.2K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 2936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $2650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $653.7K, with a price of $6500.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LSXMA (NASDAQ:LSXMA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

