6 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $400.00 $28.8K 8.7K 1.9K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/28/22 $2650.00 $49.2K 723 754 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $26.5K 19.9K 505 EA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $66.8K 523 353 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $230.00 $145.0K 2.6K 235 RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $46.8K 2.8K 34

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 8739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $2650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 19927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 2690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $2344.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

