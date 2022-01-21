Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,301,358 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,522,778.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $55.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 12789.22 with a total volume of 37,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $480.0K 855 1.5K UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $27.50 $227.5K 5.7K 524 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $211.8K 33.0K 483 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $203.0K 322 660 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $200.9K 29.0K 1.1K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,802,735, the price of UBER is down -2.19% at $36.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.