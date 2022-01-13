7 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $41.00 $100.1K 137 374 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $52.5K 428 336 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $2850.00 $32.6K 1.0K 319 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $25.7K 6.1K 316 TRIP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $31.00 $48.9K 2 200 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $340.00 $54.0K 1.2K 46 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $36.0K 583 8

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 267 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 736 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $2850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 6149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 1202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $18000.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.