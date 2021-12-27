8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $360.00 $38.0K 12.1K 26.4K ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $370.00 $13.2 million 1.4K 1.0K MTCH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $145.00 $93.5K 1.2K 792 CNK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $15.00 $81.1K 2 419 LYV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $52.9K 1.3K 388 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $2770.00 $28.6K 0 136 ATVI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $67.50 $46.6K 536 80 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $2050.00 $198.0K 54 10

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 414 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 12147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 939 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $13.2 million, with a price of $14160.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 389 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $1765.0 per contract. There were 1297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNK (NYSE:CNK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2770.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $9540.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 389 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.0K, with a price of $99000.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

