Asana Whale Trades For November 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Asana.

Looking at options history for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17.65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82.35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $444,115.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $365,620.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $135.0 for Asana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Asana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Asana's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Asana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $88.4K 4.2K 245 ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $73.9K 4.2K 85 ASAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $71.0K 288 5 ASAN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $69.9K 4.2K 165 ASAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $130.00 $58.8K 785 3

Where Is Asana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,445,292.00, the price of ASAN is up 0.97% at $107.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Asana:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Asana, which currently sits at a price target of $140.0.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $135.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

