6 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $43.5K 31.2K 13.5K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/01/21 $180.00 $45.1K 6.9K 6.9K NTES CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $90.00 $49.3K 7.4K 1.6K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $187.5K 12.8K 1.2K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $41.00 $40.0K 7.2K 1.0K Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $35.4K 1.6K 986

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 31210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 716 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 6987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 7442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 12852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 7227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For Z (NASDAQ:Z), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 1618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.