7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $43.4K 89.6K 5.8K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $42.2K 5.8K 3.5K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $270.00 $138.2K 976 2.5K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $75.00 $40.4K 2.5K 1.2K NTES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $75.00 $43.5K 1.1K 785 T PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $27.50 $33.3K 0 314 SOHU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $44.0K 1.9K 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 89609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 445 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 2556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 725 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 1110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOHU (NASDAQ:SOHU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 206 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.