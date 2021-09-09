10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $157.50 $32.1K 35.7K 27.1K MTTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $17.50 $33.3K 11.9K 12.4K SPRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $13.00 $47.4K 8.2K 2.5K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $89.00 $459.3K 528 2.3K NOK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $54.4K 177.5K 1.9K WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $560.0K 297 1.4K RKLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $33.0K 799 1.2K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $262.50 $53.4K 649 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $275.0K 2.4K 400 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $24.00 $30.1K 385 316

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 35796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 478 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 11905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 8272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2368 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $459.3K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 177529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLY (NYSE:RKLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 372 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 2405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

