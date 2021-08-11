7 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $180.00 $41.8K 7.5K 8.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $76.50 $33.7K 1.0K 4.5K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $87.50 $48.3K 16.7K 2.6K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $173.4K 3.2K 2.1K BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $155.00 $144.6K 1.9K 1.6K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $32.7K 8.0K 1.0K BILI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $80.00 $267.0K 3.2K 305

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 7553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 341 contract(s) at a $76.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 320 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 16740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 785 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.4K, with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 3261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 689 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.6K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 8081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.