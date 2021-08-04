 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 8.4% in either direction. It moves 8.2% on earnings, on average.

Calls outpaced puts on Tuesday and during the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 800 contracts of the September $420/$440 call spread for $8. The trade breaks even at $428 or 2.44% above the closing price on Tuesday. It can make a maximal profit of $12.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

