Options Traders Bet On Bullish Reaction To Microsoft Earnings

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) made a new all-time high on Friday and on Monday entered into consolidation. The tech giant is set to print its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings after market close on Tuesday and three analysts are bullish going into the event.

Citi maintained a buy rating and raised the price target from $310 to $378, KeyBanc reiterated an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $305 to $330. Wedbush is expecting Microsoft to beat on its earnings and raise guidance.

On Monday it appears as though options traders are also expecting a beat and believe Microsoft will rally higher after its earnings print. Together the traders purchased over $2.5 million worth of bullish Microsoft call contracts, with a number choosing an expiry of July 30.

Trading options through earnings is an especially risky move because a stock price can sell off even if the company posts a beat, or rise after a company reports a miss. Options traders also have to take implied volatility (IV) into consideration. The IV for Microsoft options expiring this Friday is currently sitting at 3.22%.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The MSFT Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: