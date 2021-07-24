What To Watch For When Apple, Microsoft And Google Report Earnings Tuesday

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) are set to report financial results on Tuesday, July 27.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager of Hightower Advisors, provided insights on what investors should be watching for, Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

A majority of the companies that have already reported beat estimates and increased guidance, she said, adding that she expects the trend to continue next week.

What To Watch For: "There's no question in my mind" that Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet will have "very strong reports," Link said.

Digital advertising is going to be very strong, however, investors will want to pay attention to guidance, she said.

She will be watching to see if the big tech names can beat estimates and raise guidance, adding that investors then need to see if the stocks trade higher following the anticipated better-than-expected results.

Link isn't sure how the stocks will react because they have all traded higher ahead of earnings. Apple may have the lowest bar of the three because it's not up nearly as much as the other two tech giants year-to-date, Link noted.

Price Action: Apple closed Friday at $148.56, Microsoft at $289.67 and GOOG at $2,756.32.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.