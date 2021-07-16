8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $174.8K 16.9K 26.9K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $185.00 $81.3K 6.6K 8.4K AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $38.00 $64.0K 1.5K 8.3K LUMN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $13.00 $153.2K 3.0K 5.8K SKLZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $14.00 $149.5K 202 3.7K VIAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $42.50 $218.8K 7.5K 3.2K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $178.6K 28.2K 1.4K FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $2.6 million 4.4K 291

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 553 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 282 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 16935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 810 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 6615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2440 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 3009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2991 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 521 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 553 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.6K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 28232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 553 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.6 million, with a price of $9110.0 per contract. There were 4420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.