9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $340.00 $104.7K 16.9K 72.1K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $173.8K 31.8K 47.3K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $67.50 $101.4K 3.4K 2.7K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $747.1K 292 2.5K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $23.00 $100.0K 31.6K 2.0K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $460.0K 5.2K 582 DISH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $69.6K 6.1K 536 ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $92.00 $44.0K 22 379 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $105.4K 3.3K 330

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 16980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.8K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 31869 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 3459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 715 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $747.1K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 31608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $460.0K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 5215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 6115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.4K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 3383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

