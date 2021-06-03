7 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $40.00 $57.4K 19.2K 56.5K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $50.2K 140.3K 4.1K VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $255.0K 16.1K 3.0K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $42.6K 20.4K 2.8K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $195.00 $45.9K 258 996 CDLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $110.00 $48.2K 40 202 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $490.00 $713.0K 34 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 19242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 140363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 16160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 20469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CDLX (NASDAQ:CDLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $713.0K, with a price of $3565.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.